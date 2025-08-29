Canadian investor to build LNG plant in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region

In Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region, a major investment project is kicking off to set up a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and a 110 MW solar power station in Kerbulak district. Backed by a Canadian investor, the project falls under a wider plan that rolls out eight initiatives totaling 1.4 trillion tenge (about $2.66 billion) and aims to bring about more than 2,500 jobs by 2028.

