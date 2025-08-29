Artificial Intelligence transforms, not eliminates, professions, bp's official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. IQ and EQ are important components of youth development and are important not only for young people but for everyone. In recent years, two new concepts have also come into widespread use: SQ (social intelligence) and AQ (adaptability), said BP Vice President for the Caspian Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion entitled “Future Careers: How to Stay Relevant, Ready, and in Demand?” held as part of the BCC Academy program.

Aslanbayli noted that, according to experts, along with emotional intelligence, social skills, and adaptability are also considered key conditions for success in the modern era:

"That is why many universities around the world are now paying more attention to developing flexible skills in students, along with education. It is emphasized that success in choosing a university is not only related to its name. For example, not everyone who studies at prestigious universities such as Harvard achieves success. Experts argue that success is not only measured by a university education. The main goal is to get an education, a profession, and acquire skills," he emphasized.

bp's rep pointed out that if you don't have the right skills and experience, it doesn't matter how high your EQ, SQ, and AQ are; it's just not enough:

"First of all, it's important to be educated. Then you can develop your emotional intelligence, social skills, and adaptability.

Although artificial intelligence is creating new tools in education, it is not destroying professions, but rather changing them. For young people to be successful in the future labor market, it is considered necessary for them to work on themselves, remain active and disciplined, and adapt to change," he added.