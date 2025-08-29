Azerbaijan, Latvia expand cooperation in healthcare and medical science (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with Latvian Minister of Health Hosams Abu Meri, who is visiting the country on a working trip, the ministry told Trend.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Azerbaijan, Edgars Skuja, also participated in the meeting.

During the discussion, conducted in a spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, the parties reviewed the current state of Azerbaijan-Latvia cooperation in healthcare and medical science, as well as potential opportunities for its development.

Welcoming the guests, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, emphasized the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in many fields, including healthcare and medical science.

"To enhance the efficiency of our countries’ healthcare systems, all necessary tools for collaboration in medical education are available. Additionally, there are optimal conditions for exchanging modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuous professional education for medical specialists," he said.

Highlighting that the digitalization of the healthcare system is one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, Musayev noted that significant progress has been made in developing digital healthcare in Latvia.

"Studying Latvia’s experience in this area can be useful for us," he stressed.

The minister also pointed out the potential for developing cooperation in medical tourism.

"Mineral water sources and other resort and recreational resources attract many tourists to both Azerbaijan and Latvia. Considering this, access to sanatorium and spa treatment for citizens of both countries is an important issue," he added.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Khosam Abu Meri emphasized that such meetings are very important for the development of Latvian-Azerbaijani relations in the field of healthcare, as well as for the exchange of experience and knowledge.

The Latvian minister also expressed hope that cooperation between the ministries of health of both countries would continue at a new level.

In the course of the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

