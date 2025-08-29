National Bank of Kazakhstan hits jackpot with robust earnings from National Fund in 7M2025

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

The National Bank of Kazakhstan reported that its management of the National Fund generated $4.6 billion in income over the first seven months of 2025, achieving an 8 percent return in USD. Despite projecting a conservative investment income of around $1.9 billion for budget forecasts, last year’s actual earnings were much higher - about $5.7 billion.

