Azerbaijan’s trade growth picks up steam in first half of year

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rose by 11 percent in the first seven months of 2025, reaching over $2.1 billion, with food exports climbing to nearly $690 million. Key growth came from sugar, fruits and vegetables, and gold, while Russia remained the top buyer with more than $717 million in imports.

