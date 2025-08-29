Azerbaijan highlights date for upcoming major investment forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The first International Investment Forum will be held in Azerbaijan on September 22-23, the executive director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion entitled “Future Careers: How to Stay Relevant, Ready, and in Demand?” held as part of the BCC Academy program.

“The forum will be organized jointly with our Italian partner Ambrosetti House, with the support of Euronews and the participation of guests from Bloomberg,” he emphasized.

The ‚International Investment Forum‘ (‚IIF‘) is an online event platform and provides insights and information on, e.g., social and economic trends and ideas covering all aspects of various industries such as mining, energy, and biotechnology, and much more, from top executives around the world. Presenting companies and attendees interact without traveling, making the format the most environmentally friendly and efficient way of meeting and exchanging ideas.