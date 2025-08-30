Turkmenistan and ILO extend co-op on monitoring working conditions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 30. The Government of Turkmenistan and the International Labor Organization (ILO) have signed a protocol extending cooperation on monitoring working conditions in the cotton harvest until 2025, Trend reports.

The document supplements the Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 14, 2023, and envisages field visits and monitoring activities with the participation of international observers.

As part of labor reforms, in 2024 Turkmenistan amended national legislation to expand the list of jobs classified as harmful and hazardous, officially adding the professions of “cotton picker” and “cotton grower.” This change prohibits the employment of individuals under 18 years of age in these roles.

The measures are being implemented under the Roadmap for Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ILO for 2024–2025, which also includes awareness campaigns and training for local authorities and social partners.

