Chinese firm to build advanced waste-to-energy facility in Kazakhstan’s Almaty
Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has signed an investment agreement with the Chinese LLP Junxin Environmental Protection to build a waste-to-energy plant in Almaty. The $275.5 million project will process 1,600 tons of waste daily and generate 60 MW of electricity using EU-compliant technologies.
