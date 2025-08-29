Azerbaijan reports growth in number of insured people in country for 7M2025
The number of insured persons in the individual accounting system among legal entities, individuals, and landowners continued to grow in Azerbaijan from January through July 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy