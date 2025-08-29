Kazakhstan sees strong growth in interbank transactions in 7M2025

From January through July 2025, over 64 million financial transactions totaling approximately $1.7 trillion were processed through Kazakhstan’s interbank systems, marking a 31.4 percent increase in transaction volume and an 8 percent rise in total payment value compared to the same period in 2024.

