Kyrgyzstan details budget allocations for road infrastructure
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan invested heavily in road infrastructure, allocating over 22 billion soms in both 2024 and the first seven months of 2025. The funds supported road paving, bridge construction, and the supply of new equipment, with most projects financed by the state budget.
