Kazakhstan reports surge in money transfer activity for 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Kazakhstan’s Interbank Money Transfer System processed about 20 million transactions totaling 884.3 trillion tenge (around $1.68 trillion). This represents a 19.4 percent increase in the number of payments and a 7.8 percent rise in payment volume compared to the same period last year.
