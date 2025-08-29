Kazakhstan reports surge in money transfer activity for 7M2025

From January through July 2025, Kazakhstan’s Interbank Money Transfer System processed about 20 million transactions totaling 884.3 trillion tenge (around $1.68 trillion). This represents a 19.4 percent increase in the number of payments and a 7.8 percent rise in payment volume compared to the same period last year.

