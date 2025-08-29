Azerbaijan set to improve waste management in liberated territories - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree aimed at enhancing waste management in territories liberated from occupation, amending several previous presidential decrees and orders, Trend reports.

The decree specifies that the collection and transportation of solid municipal waste, as well as other safe solid waste, in the liberated areas will be carried out by the following public legal entities:

Shusha city and Shusha district – Shusha City State Reserve Administration;

Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts;

Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts;

Lachin district – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Lachin;

Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts;

Kalbajar district – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Kalbajar district.

The decree transfers all property of the Tamiz Shahar Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) related to the collection and transportation of solid municipal and other safe solid waste in the liberated territories to the balance sheets of the designated public legal entities.

In Baku city (excluding the “Gala” State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve), the collection and transportation of solid municipal and other safe solid waste, regardless of its source, is assigned to the Baku City Executive Authority.

The decree is set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel