Yelo Bank is banking partner of the ICPC World Final

This year, Baku will host one of the world’s most prestigious programming competitions—the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Final, taking place from August 31 to September 5.

Yelo Bank, a firm advocate for innovation and education, joins the event as its official banking partner under the auspices of the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

University teams from across the globe will compete in this elite contest. Each year, up to 70,000 students representing approximately 3,500 universities from over 110 countries participate in ICPC’s official stages. The World Final will bring together 140 teams—each composed of three students—from 70 nations to showcase their skills and expertise.

Azerbaijani universities have taken part in ICPC’s regional stages since 2005. Over the years, significant strides have been made to promote programming nationwide, spark youth interest in the field, and nurture local talent. In 2024, ADA University’s team earned recognition for its strong performance at the World Final in Luxor, Egypt.

This year’s global final will be held in Baku, organized by the ICPC Foundation and hosted by ADA University, in partnership with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and the ICPC Azerbaijan community, with support from PASHA Holding.

By supporting initiatives like ICPC, Yelo Bank contributes to Azerbaijan’s digital transformation and helps elevate young talent onto the international stage.

