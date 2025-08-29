Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva present certificates to students completing distant Chinese language courses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. On August 30, certificates were presented to 20 students who successfully completed the first stage of the regular distance Chinese language courses at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

At the initiative and with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, in partnership with the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), the Confucius Institute at Azerbaijan University of Languages, and Beijing Foreign Studies University, distance Chinese language courses have been organized at UNEC since 2019. The third intake of students started at UNEC in December 2024.

In his remarks, Adalat Muradov, UNEC Rector, emphasized that the distance Chinese language courses launched in 2019 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and under the leadership of Leyla Aliyeva have attracted significant interest in a short time. Noting that the number of applications has multiplied at each stage, he emphasized that conducting courses remotely opens up wide opportunities for Azerbaijanis living both within the country and abroad.

Kamal Abdulla, rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, highlighted that since ancient times, caravans traveling from China to the West carried not only silk but also culture, literature, and art, with Azerbaijan serving as a crucial part of this cultural exchange. As a historical crossroads, it facilitated the flow of cultural examples, leading to a rich blend of Eastern and Western traditions in world literature. He described Chinese culture, language, literature, and the great philosophical heritage created by Confucius and Laozi as values that should be learned by students.

Speaking at the event, course graduates Turana Kamalova and Aydan Gurbanova noted that the distance Chinese language courses offer new opportunities for personal development.

The speakers also stated that Azerbaijanis from different regions of Azerbaijan, as well as those living in China and other countries, can join the classes. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation covers the tuition fees of families of martyrs, veterans and their family members, as well as people from socially vulnerable groups. The courses cater to different age groups: the youngest student is 14 years old, while the oldest is 74.

The event concluded with an artistic program featuring performances by the course participants.