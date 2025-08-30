Iran plans to boost output at shared gas field with Qatar through infill wells
Iran is set to raise production at the South Pars gas field shared with Qatar by about 20 million cubic meters per day through the launch of new infill wells. The broader project envisions 35 additional wells that could boost daily output by nearly 40 million cubic meters once fully operational.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy