Kazakhstan, China extend energy cooperation with fresh pipeline deal
Photo: KazTransOil
LLP “Kazakhstan-China Pipeline” and JSC “KazTransOil” have signed a three-year contract (2025–2027) for operating the Atasu - Alashankou main oil pipeline. KazTransOil, Kazakhstan’s national pipeline operator, has managed this pipeline since its launch.
