Azerbaijan - important member of SCO family - Chinese ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan is an important member of the SCO family, said Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei in a statement ahead of the upcoming SCO Summit, scheduled for August 31 to September 1 in Tianjin, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan became a dialogue partner of the SCO in 2016 and is an important part of the SCO family. China and Azerbaijan maintain close cooperation within the organization. Azerbaijan has strongly supported China’s chairmanship of the SCO and sent senior representatives to participate in the SCO Forum of Political Parties, the Energy Ministers’ Meeting, the Forum on Public Diplomacy and Sister Cities, the Green Development Forum, and other events organized by China,” she said.

The ambassador also stressed that China and Azerbaijan made an enduring historical contribution to victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.

“Both countries are a core force in defending multilateralism and promoting international equality and justice. The facts show that the more turbulent the international situation becomes, the more China and Azerbaijan need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, build a model of international relations based on equality and mutual benefit, and bring more stability and positive energy to the world,” she added.

She noted that China is ready to work with Azerbaijan to implement the important agreements reached between the two heads of state.

“We are committed to advancing mutually beneficial cooperation to achieve greater results and to making a stronger China–Azerbaijan contribution to safeguarding international equality and justice and promoting peace and development worldwide,” Lu Mei said.