Text of MoU on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and United States published

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The text of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of a strategic working group to develop a Charter on strategic partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Azerbaijan has been published on the website of the US Department of State, Trend reports.

"The Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the "Participants") have reached the following understandings:

I. Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter – “MoU”) is to establish a Strategic Working Group focused on energy, trade, and transit. The Working Group shall prepare a Charter for a period of six months aimed at strengthening strategic ties between the Participants.

II. Areas of Cooperation

The Participants intend to cooperate in a number of areas, including:

Expanding energy investments and regional connectivity infrastructure;

Building stronger defense and counterterrorism cooperation;

Advancing regional economic and trade cooperation; and

Developing artificial intelligence partnerships and digital infrastructure investments.

III. General Provisions

1. This Memorandum of Understanding shall enter into effect on the date of its signature by the Participants and shall remain in force for one (1) year. The Participants may extend its duration by mutual agreement. Either Participant may terminate its participation by providing written notice to the other Participant no later than sixty (60) days in advance. Such notice shall be transmitted through diplomatic channels.

2. Project duration: Unless otherwise decided, the termination of this Memorandum of Understanding shall not affect projects and activities already initiated and ongoing.

Amendments: The Participants may amend this Memorandum by mutual written consent.

Legal Effect: This Memorandum does not create any rights or obligations under international or domestic law. The Participants expressly acknowledge that it does not entail any financial commitments. The Participants intend to maintain their separate and unique missions and mandates, responsibilities, and accountabilities. Cooperation under this Memorandum shall not be construed as a partnership or the creation of any legal entity or organization. Each Participant is expected to bear its own costs arising from this Memorandum. The Participants intend to implement this Memorandum without prejudice to agreements concluded between them before or after its signature. Nothing in this Memorandum shall be interpreted as creating an exclusive employment relationship.

Signed in Washington, on August 8, 2025, in two original copies in the English language."