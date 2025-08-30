Turkmen-Kazakh trade in Mangystau region surpasses previous year’s level

Photo: Turkmenistan State Customs Service

The overall value of Kazakh exports to Turkmenistan was $2 million, with Turkmenistan importing a total of $7.2 million. At present, twenty joint ventures involving Turkmenistan are active in the region. These operations mostly deal with civil construction, the production of building stone, and the trading of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal. With an eye toward increasing bilateral commerce to $1 billion in the next years, the Statistical Agency of Kazakhstan reports that overall trade between the two nations reached $554 million in 2024.

