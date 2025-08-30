Azerbaijan’s gold export revenues surge in 7M2025
Azerbaijan more than doubled its gold export revenues in the first seven months of 2025, earning nearly $180 million. Overall, non-oil exports rose by 11 percent in the same period, surpassing $2.1 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy