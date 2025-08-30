Fuad Najafli meets with EU Special Representative (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. On August 30, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad Najafli, held a meeting with a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Najafli underlined that as a result of Armenia’s long-term occupation policy, Nakhchivan had been cut off from the main part of Azerbaijan, and land transport connections were disrupted. He stressed that the transport infrastructure in the occupied territories, including the railway system, had been destroyed, but noted that progress in the normalization of relations with Armenia is opening up important prospects for the region’s future.

Najafli also highlighted the implementation of major projects in Nakhchivan in alternative energy, logistics, and tourism, pointing to the region’s rich natural resources and wide investment opportunities.

For her part, Grono praised the results of the Washington talks on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda. She emphasized Nakhchivan’s strategic importance as a potential link between Europe and Asia, noting the significance of launching large-scale logistics and transport projects.

The sides also exchanged views on the European Union’s support for strengthening regional connectivity and the prospects for developing transport corridors.