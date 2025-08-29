Kyrgyzstan inaugurates revamped Uzgen–Myrza-Ake–Kara-Kulja road

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 29. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov inaugurated the fully renovated Uzgen–Myrza-Ake–Kara-Kulja road, while simultaneously launching online more than 60 new production facilities across the country, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's administration.

The 34-kilometer road underwent major repairs over four months and was built to modern standards. Officials said the project aims to improve regional connectivity, boost trade, and support local economic development. Additional funds of 4 billion soms ($46 million) from the Stabilization Fund were allocated to road sections, including Nookat–Kyzyl-Kiya (part of the Osh–Batken–Razzakov route) and Uzgen–Myrza-Ake–Kara-Kulja.

Zhaparov emphasized the government’s focus on building strategic and local roads primarily funded by the state budget, noting that nearly 80 percent of current projects rely on domestic resources rather than foreign loans or contractors. He also highlighted ongoing works on the Osh–Kara-Suu road and plans for a new connection between Kara-Kulja and the Alay district next year.

In an online ceremony, the president also opened 67 new industrial enterprises in areas including food processing, construction materials, textiles, and light industry. The projects, financed with $222.5 million in total investment, are expected to create more than 5,000 jobs, with 92.5 percent funded domestically and 7.5 percent from foreign investors. Among the facilities, 11 are state-owned and 56 are private.

The president stressed that these initiatives aim to improve living conditions, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen regional development. He acknowledged the contributions of investors and workers in the road and industrial sectors, and called for continued support for domestic businesses driving economic growth.

The president also noted ongoing challenges in rural areas, including poor roads, aging hospitals, and outdated schools, and pledged that over the coming years, the government will extend infrastructure development to the most remote communities.