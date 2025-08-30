Iran’s National Drilling Company reports tally of oil and gas wells drilled over past year
Over the past year, Iran’s National Drilling Company drilled and upgraded more than 110 oil and gas wells, including nearly 30 development wells and over 80 maintenance wells, conducting more than 115,000 meters of drilling.
