US State Dept posts documents signed with Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The United States has published on the State Department website the documents signed with Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the final document of the joint meeting of President Donald Trump with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 8, the US State Department website reports, Trend reports.

According to the information, the documents include the Joint Declaration following the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Washington (District of Columbia), the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as memoranda of understanding signed with Armenia.

Documents related to Azerbaijan can be found at the following links.

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2025JointDeclaration.AzerbaijanArmenia.pdf

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2025MOUAzerbaijan.pdf