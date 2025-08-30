Iran's Mazandaran customs records growth in product exports over past year
Mazandaran province customs in northern Iran saw product exports rise by roughly 35% in value and 10% in weight over the past year, reaching about $440 million and 1.9 million tons. Imports totaled around $1.2 billion for 4.2 million tons, while transit through the province increased to $150 million for 100,000 t
