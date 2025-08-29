30-year history of Trend News Agency: artists weigh agency’s impact on Azerbaijani society

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

In this milestone year, the cream of Azerbaijan’s cultural crop tipped their hats to the agency for its tireless efforts in shining a spotlight on national culture.

Natavan Sheykhova, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and professor at the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, drove home the agency’s significance in shining a spotlight on national art and the country’s core spiritual values.

"Members of the agency are both genuine professionals and dear friends of mine. Happy anniversary! It's been 30 years! In my mind, this news organization has long been synonymous with thorough and timely reporting on a wide range of topics, as well as - and perhaps most importantly - the advancement of our nation's artistic and cultural heritage, the moral and spiritual principles held by its citizens, and the highest standards of journalism ethics. With your unwavering commitment to serving the nation, may the news you bring forth be nothing but positive," Sheykhova said.

Alexander Sharovsky, Chief Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, head of the European Jewish Community in Baku, and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, highlighted that he values Trend not only as a professional agency but also as a community of like-minded people.

"Trend is not just a news agency that always keeps a finger on the pulse of events in Azerbaijan and the world. It is a place where individuals who are dear to me in spirit and in intellect work, and I truly admire and value their boundless dedication," Sharovsky said.

He pointed out that Trend stands out for its professionalism and a unique approach to its work.

"In all areas covered by Trend, whether social-political, economic, or the creative field of culture and art, which is especially close to me, professionalism and heartfelt dedication are always evident. I sincerely congratulate you on your anniversary! Wishing you health, success, and continued achievements," Sharovsky concluded.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani cultural community also offered their congratulations, praising Trend for all that it has done to elevate national art and spiritual values internationally and change the country's media environment.

