Bako Sahakyan's evidence proves Armenian leadership sending troops and supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ During ongoing court proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 29, the testimonies given by defendant Bako Sahakyan during the preliminary investigation, along with other related documents, were presented, Trend reports.

In his testimony to the preliminary investigation, Sahakyan stated that he served as a chief of logistics staff of the “defense army” of the illegal regime in 1993-1995.

According to the defendant, he has been involved in the direct supply of the Armenian armed forces during the military operations since May 1994, when the ceasefire was announced.

Bako Sahakyan further emphasized that it was the Armenian Defense Ministry, which sent the “S-300” missile system to Shusha in 2015-2020.

The testimony also revealed that overall, the deployment of military supplies, equipment, and personnel during and after the 44-day Patriotic War, taking place in 2020, was provided under the directives of Armenia’s military-political leadership, funded from the state budget of Armenia.

Bako Sahakyan added that the Armenian Defense Ministry had supplied “the ministry of defense” of the so-called regime with military ammunition and other supplies.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

