Kazakhstan Railways, China’s COSCO Shipping deepen strategic co-op on Middle Corridor
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Yerlan Koishibayev of Kazakhstan Railways met with COSCO Shipping Vice President Lin Ji in Shanghai to enhance strategic cooperation on the Middle Corridor. Discussions focused on infrastructure development, multimodal transport, and expanding logistics in the Caspian region and Europe.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy