Kyrgyzstan’s payment card transactions expand in 2Q2025
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan experienced growth in card-based transactions in the second quarter of 2025. Both cash withdrawals and POS payments contributed to the increase, with Bishkek remaining the most active city in card usage, while regional activity varied across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy