Kyrgyzstan’s payment card transactions expand in 2Q2025

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan experienced growth in card-based transactions in the second quarter of 2025. Both cash withdrawals and POS payments contributed to the increase, with Bishkek remaining the most active city in card usage, while regional activity varied across the country.

