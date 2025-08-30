Trend News Agency earned solid reputation both in Azerbaijan and internationally - People’s Artist of Azerbaijan

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and composer Faiq Sucaddinov has shared his thoughts on the 30th anniversary of Trend.

He noted that Trend holds strong credibility not only in Azerbaijan but also in many countries around the world.

“Trend News Agency has earned a solid reputation both in Azerbaijan and internationally. It plays an exceptional role in accurately presenting the realities of Azerbaijan to the world. By publishing news in several languages, Trend delivers our country’s political and social agenda, as well as its economic and cultural developments, to both local readers and a global audience.

Its speed, objectivity, and in-depth analysis have continuously expanded its readership. Since its establishment in 1995, during the early years of our independence, Trend has traveled a long and honorable path. Looking back over the past 30 years, one can see its dedicated service to the state, the people, and society, marked by professionalism and perseverance. On this milestone anniversary, I warmly congratulate the agency’s team and wish them continued success. Happy 30th anniversary!” he said.