Fitch assigns ‘BB’ rating with stable outlook to Uzbekistan Airports
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The company is currently implementing large-scale modernization projects, including the expansion of Tashkent International Airport and new initiatives in Bukhara, Namangan, and Urgench with private sector participation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy