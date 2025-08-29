Azerbaijan sees moderate decline in small payment transactions in Jul. 2025

In July, Azerbaijan’s Low Value Payments Clearing and Settlement System (LVPCSS) handled over 4.6 billion manat in transactions, marking a notable decline in both volume and activity compared to last year. The number of operations fell to around 10 million, down nearly a quarter from the previous July.

