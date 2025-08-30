Trend News Agency amplifies its synergies within global media ecosystem - MP

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone—its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, MP Novruz Aslan shared his thoughts on Trend’s anniversary.

He pointed out that Trend has hit the ground running in the modern global media landscape.

“Azerbaijan’s national press has always responded to the demand for freedom of speech, pluralism, moral and ethical enlightenment, expression of national interests, and delivery of accurate daily news. As an agency that prioritizes independence, impartiality, truthful reporting, tolerance, diversity, and uniqueness, Trend News Agency has earned deep respect from readers over the years.

In the contemporary landscape characterized by a proliferation of electronic mass media platforms, it poses a significant challenge to sustain a robust brand identity and engage prospective readership effectively. Nonetheless, Trend, leveraging its adept team proficient in synergizing with contemporary media ecosystems, has effectively navigated these obstacles and persists in its trajectory of advancement. The agency’s commendable trajectory positions it as a paradigm for nascent electronic media within the annals of contemporary Azerbaijani journalism.



With an unwavering commitment to accountability and excellence, we can assert that Trend delivers prompt reportage not only on Azerbaijan’s political, economic, and social dynamics, but also on pivotal matters throughout the Caspian basin, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, positioning itself as a reliable nexus for the international arena.

It is a joyful coincidence that Trend’s glorious 30th anniversary takes place in the same year that marks the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.

I once again sincerely congratulate you and your team on this remarkable occasion, wishing you good health, long life, inexhaustible energy, and new successes in your honorable mission for the development of our national press,” he noted.