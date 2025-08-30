Kazakhstan sees debit cards dominate payment market by Aug. 2025
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
As of August 2025, debit cards dominate Kazakhstan’s payment card market, accounting for over 80 percent of the total 81.9 million cards.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy