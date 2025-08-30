Uzbekistan launches new textile factory in its Fergana region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 30. A new textile factory has been launched in the Kushtepa district of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, Trend reports via the regional administration.

The organization secured a $15 million foreign direct investment capital infusion. Their offerings are slated for export to Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Russia.



During the inaugural ceremony, regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov articulated that entrepreneurs serve as a pivotal catalyst for economic advancement, establishing substantial enterprises, generating employment opportunities, enhancing production capabilities, and amplifying export activities.



The inauguration of a state-of-the-art, globally competitive manufacturing facility in Kushtepa was recognized as a significant benchmark. Such enterprises are poised to catalyze the local economy and serve as pivotal agents in regional development dynamics.



Through the entrepreneur's strategic initiative, the surrounding locale of the manufacturing facility underwent significant development, resulting in the employment of over 500 women in various capacities. Upon achieving full operational capacity, the labor force is anticipated to scale to 3,500 personnel, with export figures forecasted to aggregate at $30 million.



As documented, agreements have been executed with multinational corporations, whose offerings are currently being deployed for preliminary requisitions. The production oversight team has validated that the initial cohorts of requisitions have been duly acknowledged and processed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel