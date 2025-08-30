Tajikistan launces ADB-backed job and migration service center

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 30. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a job and migration service center in Dushanbe, established with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The center provides certified training in tourism, ICT, languages, and soft skills. It is one of six facilities created with ADB’s grant support to strengthen market-responsive technical and professional skills among youth, women, and potential labor migrants.

The training building of the center includes 92 classrooms and is designed to accommodate up to 3,200 students at a time. In the first phase, 4,500 people will begin training in 14 specialties. In addition, a five-story dormitory for 368 students and a sports complex with a swimming pool have been put into operation.

The initiative is part of the ADB-financed Tajikistan: Skills and Employability Enhancement Project, which seeks to promote inclusive growth by improving vocational, technical, and soft skills for young people (ages 15–29), women, and labor migrants.

The project includes the construction of migration service centers to provide comprehensive services to migrants, the establishment of model job centers offering training and employment support, and capacity development of migration and employment agencies.