Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 30

Economy Materials 30 August 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 30

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to August 28.

The official rate for $1 is 557,663 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,264 rials. On August 28, the euro was priced at 652,842 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 30

Rial on August 28

1 US dollar

USD

557,663

562,258

1 British pound

GBP

753,355

757,144

1 Swiss franc

CHF

697,392

699,511

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,896

58,845

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,468

55,588

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,380

87,448

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,323

6,409

1 UAE Dirham

AED

151,848

153,100

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,825,518

1,839,309

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

196,500

198,223

100 Japanese yen

JPY

379,636

380,547

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,543

72,214

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,449,366

1,461,471

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

406,191

406,666

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,065

328,739

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,585

31,738

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,552

13,698

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,933

6,990

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,204

154,466

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,567

42,933

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

364,984

365,181

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

148,710

149,935

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,483,146

1,495,367

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

434,549

436,678

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

458,469

461,829

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,463

18,608

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

266

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

395,019

400,368

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

102,840

103,658

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,204

78,583

100 Thai baht

THB

1,725,987

1,733,131

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

132,005

132,767

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,157

403,112

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

786,549

793,030

1 euro

EUR

652,264

652,842

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

103,546

104,408

1 Georgian lari

GEL

207,131

208,681

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,974

34,289

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,126

8,214

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

165,459

165,374

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

328,035

330,740

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

975,304

981,624

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

58,588

59,053

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

159,006

160,738

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,839

3,942

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,957 rials and $1 costs 719,844 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,433 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,877 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 998 thousand –1,1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15–1.18 million rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more