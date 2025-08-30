Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 30, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to August 28.
The official rate for $1 is 557,663 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,264 rials. On August 28, the euro was priced at 652,842 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on August 30
|
Rial on August 28
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
557,663
|
562,258
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
753,355
|
757,144
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
697,392
|
699,511
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
58,896
|
58,845
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
55,468
|
55,588
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
87,380
|
87,448
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,323
|
6,409
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
151,848
|
153,100
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,825,518
|
1,839,309
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
196,500
|
198,223
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
379,636
|
380,547
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
71,543
|
72,214
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,449,366
|
1,461,471
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
406,191
|
406,666
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
329,065
|
328,739
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
31,585
|
31,738
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,552
|
13,698
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,933
|
6,990
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
153,204
|
154,466
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
42,567
|
42,933
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
43
|
43
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
364,984
|
365,181
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
148,710
|
149,935
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,483,146
|
1,495,367
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
434,549
|
436,678
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
458,469
|
461,829
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,463
|
18,608
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
266
|
268
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
395,019
|
400,368
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
102,840
|
103,658
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
78,204
|
78,583
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,725,987
|
1,733,131
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
132,005
|
132,767
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
401,157
|
403,112
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
786,549
|
793,030
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
652,264
|
652,842
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
103,546
|
104,408
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
207,131
|
208,681
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
33,974
|
34,289
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,126
|
8,214
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
165,459
|
165,374
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
328,035
|
330,740
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
975,304
|
981,624
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
58,588
|
59,053
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
159,006
|
160,738
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,839
|
3,942
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,957 rials and $1 costs 719,844 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,433 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,877 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 998 thousand –1,1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15–1.18 million rials.