Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 30, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to August 28.

The official rate for $1 is 557,663 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,264 rials. On August 28, the euro was priced at 652,842 rials.

Currency Rial on August 30 Rial on August 28 1 US dollar USD 557,663 562,258 1 British pound GBP 753,355 757,144 1 Swiss franc CHF 697,392 699,511 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,896 58,845 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,468 55,588 1 Danish krone DKK 87,380 87,448 1 Indian rupee INR 6,323 6,409 1 UAE Dirham AED 151,848 153,100 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,825,518 1,839,309 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 196,500 198,223 100 Japanese yen JPY 379,636 380,547 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,543 72,214 1 Omani rial OMR 1,449,366 1,461,471 1 Canadian dollar CAD 406,191 406,666 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,065 328,739 1 South African rand ZAR 31,585 31,738 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,552 13,698 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,933 6,990 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,204 154,466 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,567 42,933 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 364,984 365,181 1 Saudi riyal SAR 148,710 149,935 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,483,146 1,495,367 1 Singapore dollar SGD 434,549 436,678 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 458,469 461,829 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,463 18,608 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 266 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 395,019 400,368 1 Libyan dinar LYD 102,840 103,658 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,204 78,583 100 Thai baht THB 1,725,987 1,733,131 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 132,005 132,767 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,157 403,112 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 786,549 793,030 1 euro EUR 652,264 652,842 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 103,546 104,408 1 Georgian lari GEL 207,131 208,681 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,974 34,289 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,126 8,214 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 165,459 165,374 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 328,035 330,740 100 Philippine pesos PHP 975,304 981,624 1 Tajik somoni TJS 58,588 59,053 1 Turkmen manat TMT 159,006 160,738 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,839 3,942

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 841,957 rials and $1 costs 719,844 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,433 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,877 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 998 thousand –1,1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.15–1.18 million rials.