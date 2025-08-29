Kyrgyzstan moves to strengthen social support with pension rise

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 29. Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the indexation of pensions starting October 1, 2025, under the law on state pension social insurance, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

The indexation coefficient was set at 1.10 for pensions with an insurance component of up to 50,000 soms ($572). From October, the minimum pension amount, including allowances, will not be less than 7,100 soms ($81), according to the decision.

For pensions with an insurance component above 50,000 soms, the increase will be no less than 600 soms ($7) and no more than 5,000 soms ($57).

The Social Fund has been instructed to carry out recalculations and ensure timely payments in the new amounts.