Main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and US announced

Politics Materials 29 August 2025 22:49 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The State Department website has published the text of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan, which provides for the creation of a Strategic Working Group, Trend reports.

The Memorandum defines the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States:

Expanding energy investments and regional connectivity infrastructure;
Building stronger defense and counterterrorism cooperation;
Advancing regional economic and trade cooperation; and
Developing artificial intelligence partnerships and digital infrastructure investments.

The document comes into force from the moment of signing and is designed for one year with the possibility of extension.

