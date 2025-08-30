Azerbaijani oil records price growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. At Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis rose by $0.43, or 0.62 percent, to $69.74 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.43, or 0.63 percent, reaching $68.24 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude was up by $0.40, or 0.71 percent, to $56.62 per barrel.

North Sea Dated Brent crude gained $0.40, or 0.59 percent, to $67.85 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.