Kyrgyzstan outlines plans to launch new renewable energy facilities
Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan intends to boost electricity generation through the construction of new small hydropower, solar, and wind power plants. At present, the country operates 39 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 130.76 MW
