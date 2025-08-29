Azerbaijan’s compulsory insurance market shows steady growth in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s compulsory insurance market collected 221 million manat in the first seven months of the year, reflecting steady growth. Payouts rose to 81 million manat, while overall insurance premiums reached 938 million manat, up 91 million manat from the previous year.

