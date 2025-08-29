Non-life insurance collections and payouts rise in Azerbaijan in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance sector posted collections of roughly 244 million manat in the first seven months of the year, marking a noticeable increase from last year. Payouts for life insurance rose to around 76 million manat, contributing to total insurance payments of about 530 million manat across the market.
