Azerbaijani manat losing ground in nominal and real effective exchange rates in Aug. 2025
As of August, the Azerbaijani manat’s overall nominal effective exchange rate fell to 102 percentage points, while its real effective rate declined to 114 percentage points. Non-oil sector rates also weakened, with the nominal rate at 173.
