Azercosmos records decline in export revenues in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s Space Agency (Azercosmos) earned $10 million from satellite service exports to over forty countries in the first seven months of 2025, marking a 7 percent decline from last year. The United Kingdom and Luxembourg led the list of top buyers, while exports accounted for two-thirds of the agency’s total income.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register