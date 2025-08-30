Azerbaijan’s economic loan allocation crosses important benchmark
Total loans to Azerbaijan’s economy exceeded 30 billion manat as of August 1, marking an 11 percent increase compared to last year. Private banks accounted for nearly 21 billion manat, while state banks and non-bank credit institutions contributed roughly 7.4 billion and 1.8 billion manat, respectively.
