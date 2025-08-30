Some roads in Baku will be temporarily partially closed to traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. From 22:00 on August 30, the exit from Azadlıq Avenue to Neftçilər Avenue will be restricted for traffic until the end of the Formula 1 race, Trend reports.

These restrictions are related to the installation and infrastructure works being carried out on the city’s central streets and avenues in preparation for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, which will take place from September 19–21. Please note that restrictions will be implemented in stages, and other streets and avenues may also be affected in the lead-up to the race.

Drivers are kindly asked to use alternative routes.

Baku City Circuit thanks the city residents in advance for their understanding regarding the situation.