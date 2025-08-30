Cashless pay taking off in Azerbaijan, with transactions via ICC climbing into billions
Cashless payments in Azerbaijan surged, with transactions via the Interbank Card Center (ICC) reaching roughly 3.6 billion manat. Compared to last year, transaction volume increased by about 20 million and total value rose by around 900 million manat.
