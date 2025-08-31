Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend banquet honoring heads of state and government in Tianjin (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 31 August 2025 17:40 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend banquet honoring heads of state and government in Tianjin (VIDEO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

TIANJIN, China, August 31. On August 31, a banquet was held at the Tianjin Meijiang International Congress and Exhibition Center in honor of heads of state and their spouses on behalf of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan, accompanied by a concert program, Trend reports.

President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Afterwards, the heads of state and government, along with their spouses, posed for a group photo.

Latest

Latest

Read more